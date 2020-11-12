Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 37.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,033.88 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.74.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.