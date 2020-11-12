Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTLS. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of MTLS opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

