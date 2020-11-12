MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (MAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.97 million.

Shares of MAV opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 million and a PE ratio of 46.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAV. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

About MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

