Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.43. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 110,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

