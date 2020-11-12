Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.