Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

