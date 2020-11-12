Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

