Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Meggitt has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $9.10.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.