MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $124,395.64 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88.

On Monday, October 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 301 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $4,515.00.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.