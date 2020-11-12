Members Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

