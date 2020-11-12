Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after purchasing an additional 892,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,779,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

