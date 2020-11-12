Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

MCY opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,064,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

