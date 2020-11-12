Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $89,425.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

