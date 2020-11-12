Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $707.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

