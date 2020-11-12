Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,248. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

