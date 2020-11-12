Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 15,545 shares.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.