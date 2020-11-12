Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 827,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 82.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,281,000 after buying an additional 824,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

