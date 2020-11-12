Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $128.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

