MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $380.51 million, a PE ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

