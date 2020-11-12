Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$18.77 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.89. The company has a market cap of $680.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

