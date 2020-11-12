Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.95. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.