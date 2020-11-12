Mizuho Lowers Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target to $30.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.