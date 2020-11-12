Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOD. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

