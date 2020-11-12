Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

MOD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

