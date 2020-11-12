Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

