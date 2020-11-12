Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $594,335. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

