Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Momo stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Momo by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

