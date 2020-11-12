Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £158 in Stock

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158 ($206.43).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Andrew King bought 9 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.71) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew King bought 10 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($190.75).

Shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock opened at GBX 1,717.12 ($22.43) on Thursday. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,598.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,498.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

