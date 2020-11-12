Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

MNR stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.