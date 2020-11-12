Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNRO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

