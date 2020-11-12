Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Monro by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monro by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Monro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

