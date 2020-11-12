Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average is $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

