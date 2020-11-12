Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of MS stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 194,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 107,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

