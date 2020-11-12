Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at CIBC

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. Morguard Co. has a one year low of C$95.05 and a one year high of C$217.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

