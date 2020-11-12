Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $824.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. Research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

