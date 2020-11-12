Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NBRV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

