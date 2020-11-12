National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NABZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Macquarie cut National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.