National Bank Financial Analysts Give STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) a C$0.60 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

