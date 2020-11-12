National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$6.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

