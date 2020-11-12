National Bank Financial Increases Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock opened at C$41.39 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

