National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$25.60 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$26.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $938.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

