National Bank Financial Increases Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

TSE TOU opened at C$18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.92. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $489,578.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

