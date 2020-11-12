National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National General by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National General in the first quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National General by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National General by 29.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

