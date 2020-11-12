NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 143.30 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.83. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76.

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.