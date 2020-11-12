Nautilus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,610 call options.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE NLS opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

