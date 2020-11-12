Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.07. Neonode shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 67,580 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

