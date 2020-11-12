Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

