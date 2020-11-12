Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

