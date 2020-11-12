Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.81, but opened at $91.80. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

