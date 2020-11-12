New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 285,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,243,213.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,807,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last ninety days. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

